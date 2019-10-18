Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Banco de Chile from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

BCH stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 25.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 16.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 8.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

