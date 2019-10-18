Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,743 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 21.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Bancorp by 23.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bancorp by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

TBBK stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.20. 525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,076. Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.27% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bancorp Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

