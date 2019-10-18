Bank of America Analysts Give Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €27.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.86 ($49.83).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €30.66 ($35.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $976.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.32. Norma Group has a 1-year low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 1-year high of €56.05 ($65.17).

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

