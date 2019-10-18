Bank of America Corp DE Buys 407,658 Shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 410.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,658 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Aphria were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the 2nd quarter worth $48,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after purchasing an additional 135,714 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 445,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,700,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 870.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 201,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 180,347 shares during the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on APHA. Pi Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 target price on shares of Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.51.

Shares of APHA opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. Aphria Inc has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.15 million. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 848.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aphria Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

