Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,817 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Aegion were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aegion by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 617,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after buying an additional 73,531 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Aegion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Aegion by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 52,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Aegion by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 263,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 64,767 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on Aegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $656.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.14. Aegion Corp has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.22 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aegion Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aegion Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

