Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 59,276 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

RLY stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

