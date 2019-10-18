Bank of America Upgrades Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.33.

VRTS stock opened at $98.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $126.55. The firm has a market cap of $667.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.49.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.22. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $979,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

