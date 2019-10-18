Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 26,479 Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,479 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.79% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. Bridgeline Digital Inc has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $24.50.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 698.77% and a negative net margin of 110.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

