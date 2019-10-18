Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,728,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 430,398 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMC opened at $2.20 on Friday. United Microelectronics Corp has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.78.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

