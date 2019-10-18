Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 431,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ALNA. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.