Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $142,000 Position in Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,304 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.18% of Internap worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Internap by 1.6% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 578,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Internap by 86.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 168,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 78,495 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Internap during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Internap during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Internap during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark set a $8.00 target price on Internap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Internap from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of INAP opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.08. Internap Corp has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $73.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Internap Corp will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

