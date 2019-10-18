Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $46,000 Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,073,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,694,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,313,000 after buying an additional 5,729,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 36.0% in the second quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 30,011,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth $6,769,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,888,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,474,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $955.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $382.75 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRQ. CIBC cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

