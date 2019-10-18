Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 65,450 Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) by 69.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

NYSE:AP opened at $3.77 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

