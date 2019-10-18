BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.97

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.97 and traded as high as $6.52. BANKINTER S A/S shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

BKNIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BANKINTER S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised BANKINTER S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get BANKINTER S A/S alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96.

About BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for BANKINTER S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANKINTER S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.