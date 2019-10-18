Barclays Analysts Give Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) a $19.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RTLR. Bank of America boosted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rattler Midstream news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 5,695 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $100,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

