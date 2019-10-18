Barclays Reiterates “$58.00” Price Target for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Tripadvisor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cowen set a $39.00 price target on Tripadvisor and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.87.

TRIP stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $137,144.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752 shares in the company, valued at $30,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,909.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,178 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 89,492 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 19.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,919,577 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $98,763,000 after acquiring an additional 317,176 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 11.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,795 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

