Barrington Research Analysts Give ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) a $10.00 Price Target

Barrington Research set a $10.00 price objective on ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. ZovioInc . has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVO. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth about $101,000.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

