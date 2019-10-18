Barrington Research Begins Coverage on Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chegg from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.46.

CHGG opened at $32.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.22, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.96. Chegg has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.44 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 522,593 shares in the company, valued at $24,509,611.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 158,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $6,807,958.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at $99,924,877.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,042,893 shares of company stock worth $42,450,884. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 7.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,474,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,388,000 after purchasing an additional 837,801 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,542,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Chegg by 223.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,812,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,530,000 after buying an additional 1,942,695 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 33.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,319,000 after buying an additional 519,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chegg by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,685,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

