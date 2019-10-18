Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €74.00 ($86.05) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.27 ($77.06).

ETR:BAS opened at €66.44 ($77.26) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. Basf has a one year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a one year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

