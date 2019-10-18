Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Huobi, ZB.COM and Vebitcoin. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $296.66 million and $30.98 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00229304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.01138951 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029649 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089709 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,350,948,751 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Poloniex, AirSwap, ZB.COM, DDEX, Binance, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Mercatox, Cobinhood, IDEX, Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, IDCM, Zebpay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex, Gate.io, BitBay, GOPAX, ABCC, Livecoin, CPDAX, Kyber Network, WazirX, ChaoEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

