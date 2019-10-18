Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Director Silver Point Capital L.P. Sells 325,000 Shares

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, October 11th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 100,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $103,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 79,665 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $81,258.30.

On Monday, October 7th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $30,250.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 53,499 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $70,618.68.

Shares of BAS opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.46. Basic Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BAS shares. ValuEngine raised Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Basic Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.