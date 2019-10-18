Baskin Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 347.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $84.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $89.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.091 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

