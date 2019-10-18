Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $12.94 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up about 2.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $12,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. grace capital now owns 19,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,782.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

