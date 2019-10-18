Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.40

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.40 and traded as high as $66.20. Bayer shares last traded at $65.24, with a volume of 2,952,793 shares changing hands.

BAYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €79.90 ($92.91).

Get Bayer alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.40.

Bayer Company Profile (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.