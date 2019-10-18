Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beach Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Shares of Beach Energy stock remained flat at $$1.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Beach Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.