Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

EWL stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.