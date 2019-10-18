Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,247 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 89.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,082,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $560,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 247.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $461,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 1,128.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $449,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,079,108 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $437,625,000 after acquiring an additional 53,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in eBay by 1.5% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,680,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $421,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160,368 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $255,475.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $786,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,057. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.22.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

