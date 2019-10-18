Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up 3.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $20,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,250,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,631,529,000 after purchasing an additional 131,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,800,769,000 after purchasing an additional 520,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,095 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $824,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,901,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114,398 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $347,618.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $256.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.11. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $264.74.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

