Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $256.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $264.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.11.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.