Bellway (LON:BWY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BWY. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,790 ($49.52) price objective (up from GBX 3,620 ($47.30)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,875 ($50.63) price objective (up from GBX 3,574 ($46.70)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bellway has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,642.92 ($47.60).

LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,360 ($43.90) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,187.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,983.79. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 333.45 ($4.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,562 ($46.54).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 100 ($1.31) dividend. This is a positive change from Bellway’s previous dividend of $50.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Bellway’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

