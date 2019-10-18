Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000. Dominion Energy comprises 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

D stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,807.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

