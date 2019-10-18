Berenberg Bank Downgrades REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on REMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $14.00.

Get REMY COINTREAU/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

About REMY COINTREAU/ADR

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.