BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBL. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $51.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,455,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BHP Group (BBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.