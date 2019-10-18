BidaskClub Downgrades WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson set a $209.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get WD-40 alerts:

NASDAQ WDFC traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,246. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.25. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $106.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $256,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.