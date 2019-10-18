BidaskClub Upgrades Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to “Hold”

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRR. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price target on Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Red Rock Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nomura reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.48 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, Director Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 233,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $4,354,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,377,509 shares of company stock worth $25,641,396. 40.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,543,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after buying an additional 391,359 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 9.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,883,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,862,000 after buying an additional 593,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,415,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,267,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,671,000 after buying an additional 607,780 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 9.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,129,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,329,000 after buying an additional 362,197 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.