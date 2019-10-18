Biltmore Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 339.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $234.33 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $238.13. The stock has a market cap of $1,063.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, New Street Research set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

