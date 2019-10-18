Biltmore Family Office LLC Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457,813 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,426,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,201 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,339 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

NYSE C opened at $69.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $73.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

