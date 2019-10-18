BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIOLASE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. 315,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,590. The company has a market cap of $18.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.25. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 47.46% and a negative return on equity of 159.26%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BIOLASE will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.50% of BIOLASE worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

