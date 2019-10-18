BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,273.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $162,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michael Rice sold 14,571 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $282,094.56.

On Monday, September 9th, Michael Rice sold 14,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $272,020.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Michael Rice sold 9,905 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $178,983.35.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Michael Rice sold 9,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $153,630.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.21 and a beta of 1.35. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 208,786 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.