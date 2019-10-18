BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $162,600.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,327.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $159,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michael Rice sold 14,571 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $282,094.56.

On Monday, September 9th, Michael Rice sold 14,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $272,020.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Michael Rice sold 9,905 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $178,983.35.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Michael Rice sold 9,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $153,630.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.41. 106,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,346. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.86 million, a PE ratio of 117.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. 45.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

