BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLFS. Maxim Group set a $26.00 target price on BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Securities increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. 5,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.98 million, a PE ratio of 120.07 and a beta of 1.35. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $22.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James Mathers sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $44,219.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $326,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $112,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,278.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,299. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $170,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

