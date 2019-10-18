Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,884,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,054,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,253.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,214.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,175.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.78.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

