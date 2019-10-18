Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $168.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.09.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

