Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $217,232.00 and approximately $18,965.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, Crex24, Graviex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003100 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000136 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 11,453,060 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, STEX, Escodex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

