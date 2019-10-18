BitDice (CSNO) Price Hits $0.0293 on Exchanges

BitDice (CURRENCY:CSNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One BitDice token can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. BitDice has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $547.00 worth of BitDice was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitDice has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitDice

BitDice launched on August 15th, 2017. BitDice’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. BitDice’s official message board is medium.com/@bitdice. BitDice’s official Twitter account is @bitdice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDice is www.bitdice.me. The Reddit community for BitDice is /r/BitDiceCasino and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitDice

BitDice can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

