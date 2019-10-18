BitGreen (BITG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,778.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, STEX, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $26,778.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitGreen

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 9,830,226 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org.

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

