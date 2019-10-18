BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,629,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,093,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 242,962 shares during the period.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

ELOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

