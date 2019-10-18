BlackRock Inc. Has $15.20 Million Stake in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lawson Products were worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

LAWS opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $363.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.