BlackRock Inc. Has $15.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,579,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $15,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

