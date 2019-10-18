BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,271,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233,176 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.62% of Palatin Technologies worth $16,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 336.0% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 77,470 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 207.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 58,306 shares during the last quarter.

PTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered Palatin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Palatin Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price target on Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.56.

PTN stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.78.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter.

In other Palatin Technologies news, insider Carl Spana acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,953,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,312.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen T. Wills acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.31 per share, with a total value of $37,965.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 74,880 shares of company stock valued at $101,008.

Palatin Technologies Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

